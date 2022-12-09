One person died in the fire that broke out in the Mega Khimki shopping center in the Moscow region. This was announced by the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Moscow Region Sergey Poletykin, quoted by the Russian news agency Tass. “Unfortunately there is one dead. He is working to put out the fire,” he said. The victim of the fire in the Mega Khimki shopping center is a hypermarket security guard. The head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region, Sergey Poletykin, also noted that the first firefighters arrived “at the scene of the emergency 4 minutes after the fire alarm went off.” The fire broke out around 06:00 and involved the entire area of ​​18,000 square meters



