A fire has broken out in a building of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. The news was reported by local media, while images of a column of smoke rising from the ministry’s headquarters in the Russian capital appeared on social media.

The flames, which broke out on the third floor of the former Alexandrovsk Military Academy, were extinguished after a few hours. According to initial information, the fire was caused by faulty wiring, the Tass agency reported, citing a representative of the emergency services.