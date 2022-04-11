Russia Finnish Sauli Välimaa’s company stays in St. Petersburg, even though many Western companies have abandoned Russia – now he explains why

Sauli The foreign transport and construction machinery company Sautek has both suffered and benefited from sanctions imposed by the West on Russia.

Western one company after another has announced its withdrawal from Russia, but the director of the transport and construction machinery company Sautek Sauli Välimaa is not going to go anywhere.

In the spring, 48 years of Eastern trade will be celebrated in the Mediterranean. The Russian Sautek, which he founded, will turn 31 in the summer. During that time, the Mediterranean has had time to see – and cope with – many of Russia’s economic upheavals.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, after which the European Union and the United States have tightened their sanctions against Russia in several rounds. Russian troops have reportedly committed large-scale war crimes, including bombing civilian targets in several cities and deliberately killing civilians. Of the Finnish companies, at least Valio, Fazer, SOK and Fiskars have announced that they will withdraw from the eastern neighbor’s market.

Välimaa says his company has both suffered and benefited from the sanctions imposed over the past month or so. The growth in demand is positive. According to Välimaa, inland operations have increased.

“I think the industry has thought that I am better able to deal with problems that may arise abroad. Drivers may encounter nausea in this situation. I, too, have told the drivers not to stand up for anyone. ”

Shipments abroad will instead stop. The European Union’s fifth restriction package bans shipments from Russian hauliers, such as Sautek, in the EU.

Sauli Välimaa has close relations with Finland, where he last visited in March. Among other things, Välimaa imports its drinking water from Finland. “Drivers take it from any crane and bring it in canisters when they visit Finland.”

Abroad manages a Russian company in St. Petersburg that leases construction machinery in the St. Petersburg, Moscow, and Murmansk regions and transports chemicals. Most of the international transports of industrial raw materials are made between Finland and Russia.

Guests from Välimaa will be welcomed at their company’s headquarters in a red wooden house located in an industrial area on the northwestern outskirts of St. Petersburg. The detached house is surrounded by Sautek trucks and Construction Machinery. The house serves not only as the headquarters but also as the home of the Mediterranean.

The Russian economy is in crisis again, but it has not even occurred to the Mediterranean to leave the country. The countryside wondered about HS in an interview already four years ago, the owners of Finnish companies disappeared from St. Petersburg. In the current situation, he also understands the departures.

“Large companies have an international responsibility. While I am such a face-to-face company and I know all the employees. They have been at work for over 20 years, all for at least ten years. I have a slightly different situation on the human side. ”

In addition to St. Petersburg, Sautek has new premises in the Nizhny Novgorod region. There are a total of about 280 employees.

“The amount of furniture is so scattered and outside that they would rust if I left here. It is quite clear to me that I must continue. This is how everyone will feel that Sauli is not leaving here right away, maybe last. ”

Led and founded by Sauli Välimaa, Sautek has 250 construction machines and about 80 trucks, as well as almost 50 service trucks and numerous other means of transport.

Business from the point of view, the current situation also offers new opportunities. When VR Transpoint announced at the end of March that it was suspending due to sanctions on freight traffic in the East, the Mediterranean phone immediately began to pick up.

“If train traffic were to stop, there would be such a high demand that it would not be able to meet it.”

After a few days, VR said it would resume shipments. In early April, however, the company announced again downsizing of freight traffic.

“Creativity is important in this matter. You need to change and notice the factors that are changing. It can have a greater chance of success, ”says Välimaa.

Of the Finnish companies, at least Kiilto, Tikkurila, Huhtamäki and Fortum have continued to operate in Russia for the time being.

Sauli Välimaa emphasizes that he has always been treated positively in Russia as a Finn and a foreigner. “I hope the situation is cleared up and people’s relationships are not exacerbated in vain.”

Lännen the aim of the sanctions is to collapse the Russian economy and bring living standards down to Soviet levels. For a foreign company, sanctions have already caused additional costs and a huge amount of bureaucracy.

Sberbank, which is on the sanctions list, has been Sautek’s main bank for 30 years, but in the last couple of weeks, Välimaa has also been looking for smaller Russian banks alongside it.

The exclusion of Russia from the international Swift payment system has delayed Sautek’s payment transactions. Before, payments to Finland took a day, but today they take several weeks or do not go through at all.

In addition, banks operating in Russia have begun to charge high brokerage fees for exchanging foreign currency payments in part for a ruble.

According to Välimaa, the most detrimental has been the rise in the price of spare parts from abroad by as much as 50–100 per cent. Otherwise, Välimaa does not want to take a stand on sanctions.

“I agree with normal people that killing people is not acceptable, but I am outside politics.”

Sauli Välimaa will celebrate 48 years of Eastern trade in the spring. The Russian Sautek, which he founded, will turn 31 in the summer. He still considers the 1990s to be the most difficult phase of his years in Russia.

Sautekin the president is hung on the wall of the conference room at headquarters Vladimir Putin and the former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev co-image.

The peak of Ukraine’s war in Putin’s support The Mediterranean has wondered, although it does not want to comment publicly on politics. He has come to the conclusion that this is some kind of “fanaticism”.

“Fan a team in your own village against a team in another village. We feel that we are involved in it. Now we are big and awesome and we have a lot to say. ”

“I have watched that there are more two-way thinkers in the St. Petersburg and Moscow region. Towards Siberia, support is always only higher. But we probably have that a little less fans in Helsinki. ”

Välimaa still considers the 1990s to be the most difficult stage in its years in Russia. Now he is predicting unemployment in Russia, but believes many companies will survive in Russia and even thrive, including in industry.

“I hope the contradictions end quickly. Yes, this will probably work out. I don’t think it’s going badly. You just have to be creative and fast. ”