Russia | Finnish politicians: Russia has no interest in the Paris Olympics as long as the war continues

As long as the Russians are in Ukraine, Russia cannot participate in prestigious competitions, stated Sports Minister Petri Honkonen.

12.1. 20:39

Finnish politicians take a very critical view of Russia’s return to prestigious sports competitions, according to a survey organized by Yle.

Representatives of all parties stated that Russia’s return is impossible in the current situation.

Each of the representatives raised a red card when they were asked about Russia’s eligibility to represent Russia at the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

“As long as the Russians are in Ukraine, as long as the Russians have nothing to do with prestige competitions. I have pursued this line together with the European sports minister”, the Minister of Science and Culture responsible for sports affairs Petri Honkonen (center).

“It depends on whether the war has ended and peace has been concluded,” stated the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah.

Russia’s return has been hinted at by the chairman of the International Olympic Committee IOC Thomas Bachalthough Russia has rather accelerated hostilities in Ukraine.

Bach said in the fall that the international sports movement should prepare for the fact that the Russians will return to the racing fields one day. The IOC has also stated that the sanctions against Russia must continue in sports at least this year.

According to Finnish decision-makers, the idea of ​​Russia returning to sports arenas is currently quite remote.

“Finland supports Ukraine and as long as the war continues, I think our position is completely clear that Russia cannot participate in the Games”, stated Ville Skinnari (sd).

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra stated that the Paris Olympics will come quickly from the point of view of Russia’s return.

Rkp’s Anna-Maja Henriksson said that countries that trample on human rights and are corrupt should not be chosen as competition organizers.

“I strongly support that Russia is not allowed to participate in the Paris Games. It is necessary that we show that it is not right what is happening in Ukraine.”