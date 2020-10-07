Russia Finland is included in the list of countries whose citizens can apply for an electronic visa published by Russia

The price of an electronic visa is about 34 euros.

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mišustin has approved a list of countries whose citizens can apply for an electronic visa for Russia from the beginning of next year, On the page of the Russian government.

On the list There are a total of 52 countries, including Finland and all the other Nordic countries.

The electronic visa pilot project started in 2017, but had several limitations. For example, foreign holders of electronic visas were only allowed to stay in certain areas.

From the beginning of next year, travel restrictions will be lifted, and in addition, foreigners will be able to stay in the country for 16 days instead of the previous eight days.

Electric the visa is issued online and does not require an invitation, a hotel reservation or any other document stating the reasons for traveling.

The price of an electronic visa is $ 40, or about 34 euros. Visas are free for children under the age of six.

In Finland, he told about it earlier Yle.