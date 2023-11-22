Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Russia | Finland has received a note from Russia, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – IS: Related to the tank on display in Helsinki

November 22, 2023
November 22, 2023
World Europe
0
According to Ilta-Sanomi, the note is related to the destroyed Russian tank on display in Helsinki.

Finland has received a note from Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells STT. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not confirm what the note is related to.

Evening News says that according to the Russian media, the Russian embassy in Helsinki sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because of the destroyed Russian tank on display at Kansalaistor in Helsinki.

The destroyed tank has been on display at Helsinki’s Kansalaistor for a couple of weeks. The armored car was brought to Helsinki by the Association of Ukrainians in Finland and Your Finnish Friends ry, whose purpose is to remind us that the war in Ukraine continues.

HS wrote on Tuesday that flowers and candles have been brought to the tank in memory of the Russian soldiers, against the wishes of the organizers.

