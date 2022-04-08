Russia Finland expels two members of the Russian embassy staff

In addition, one Russian embassy employee has been denied a visa extension.

Finland expels two members of the posted staff of the Russian embassy. In addition, one Russian embassy employee has been denied a visa extension.

The issue was outlined at a meeting between the President of the Republic and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy, tp-utva.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is told by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the Ministry will discuss the matter with the Russian Ambassador “during this day”.

In cases of deportation, the deporting country nominates the persons it hopes to leave the country.

Several EU countries are deported Russian diplomats in recent days in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The Government bulletin states that the Finnish measure is in line with the measures taken by other EU countries.

EU countries began a tough act in diplomacy after the weekend began to spread information about the atrocities committed by the Russians against civilians around Kiev.

In diplomacy, deportation is a way of showing dissatisfaction with the activities of a foreign country.

The last time Finland publicly expelled a Russian diplomat was in 2018, in response to Russia’s proven poisoning in Salisbury, Britain. A former Russian spy strikes Sergei Skripal and this Julia-daughter was exposed to novitok poison.

Tp-utvassa a topical report on the change in the security environment was also discussed. The report is due to be submitted to Parliament next week.