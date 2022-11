How did you feel about this matter?

Collaborative online encyclopedia splash screen: Russia had already fined other companies, such as Google and Telegram, and banned Instagram and Facebook | Photo: Pixabay

The Tagansky District Court, located in Moscow, fined the Wikimedia Foundation, owner of the collaborative online encyclopedia Wikipedia, for refusing to remove two articles about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fine, of 2 million rubles (about R$160,000), was imposed due to the refusal to remove the articles entitled “Nonviolent resistance of the Ukrainian civilian population during the invasion of Russia” and “Assessments on the invasion of Ukraine”. Ukraine by Russia in 2022” on Wikipedia in Russian.

Stanislav Kozlovsky, Wikimedia’s Russia director, said the foundation would appeal the ruling. “We still have a very strong legal procedural position, so we have reason to believe that we will be able to reverse this fine and those that were issued in April,” Kozlovsky told Reuters, referring to previous fines amounting to 5 million rubles. thousand).

Russia refuses to describe the invasion of Ukraine as a war – it uses the term “special military operation”. Previously, technology companies such as Google and Telegram had already been fined for Ukraine-related content.

Last month, Russian financial regulator Rosfinmonitoring placed US company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, on its list of extremist and terrorist organizations for allegedly encouraging “Russophobia”.

The ruling followed that of a Moscow court, which in March had declared Instagram and Facebook “extremist” and banned the use of these social networks throughout Russian territory.