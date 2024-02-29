Russian authorities detained journalist Sergei Sokolov, director of the independent media Novaya Gazeta, on Thursday, February 29. The journalist is accused of having discredited the Army, according to the newspaper and state media. He will have to pay a fine of the equivalent of more than $300.

The independent Russian media Novaya Gazeta confirmed the arrest of its director Sergei Sokolov. He was arrested this Thursday, February 29, by agents of the Russian Center for Combating Extremism (Center E), according to the media outlet.

“Sokolov has been transferred to Moscow's Perovsky District Court in a strong convoy,” Novaya Gazeta Europe wrote in X.

After considering that he had discredited the Russian Army in one of his articles, Russian authorities fined journalist Sergei Sokolov 30,000 rubles ($327.88). Sokolov stated that he did not agree with the accusation made against him.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Sokolov “posted material on Novaya Gazeta's Telegram channel” that showed “signs of verbal discrediting of the actions” of the Army.

The official Telegram channel of the Moscow judicial system specified that it is an article published in Novaya Gazeta in December 2023 entitled “Nobody's Boys”, about Russian orphans fighting in Ukraine.

The organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounced this arrest in a message on X.

"The editorial office of Novaya Gazeta has just announced the arrest of its editor-in-chief, Sergei Sokolov, in Moscow, accused of 'discrediting the armed forces'" for an article.

Novaya Gazeta, in the crosshairs of the Russian Government

Since the start of the war in Ukraine two years ago, the Russian power has increased its control and pressure on the media. After the invasion of Ukraine, parliament passed a law that prohibited criticizing the Russian Army or spreading “false information” about the Russian “operation” in Ukraine.

As a result, dozens of independent Russian media outlets were banned, while others decided to stop sharing information related to the war.

In September 2022, a Moscow court revoked Novaya Gazeta's license. The independent media represents one of the important voices critical of the Kremlin in the country.

File: Several journalists gather in front of a screen in a courtroom of Russia's Supreme Court during the hearing of a case to revoke the registration of the website of the Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta in Moscow, Russia, on September 15, 2022. REUTERS – Evgenia Novozhenina

Furthermore, in June 2022, the Russian parliament adopted a law that strengthens restrictions against what it describes as “foreign agents.” Any person or organization can now be classified as such if it is considered to be “under foreign influence.”

In fact, the former editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, was declared a “foreign agent” by Russian authorities last year. It was at that time that Sokolov took over the editorship.

Since the start of the war, Novaya Gazeta had to reduce its activity in Russia and limit the topics it covers. In April 2022, the media created a new edition called Novaya Gazeta Europe, based in Latvia, in order to avoid censorship and threats from the Russian regime. He also opened an office in Germany and is opening another in France, RSF reported this month.

“RSF welcomes the opening of a Novaya Gazeta Europe office in Paris, which will play a crucial role both in enriching the French news space with its expertise on Russia and in offering reliable coverage of French issues for the Russian and European public. ”, the organization wrote on its website.

