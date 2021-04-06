A Russian court on Tuesday imposed a fine of 2.6 million rubles (about $ 34,000) on TikTok for do not remove information about anti-government protests from the platform registered in January in support of the opposition Alexei Navalni.

Thus, a court in the capital, Moscow, indicated that the Chinese social network was found guilty of a violation of the Code of Administrative Offenses, while postponing a similar process in a case against Telegram, according to the Russian news agency. Sputnik.

The Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, drew up a series of protocols for administrative offenses against various social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, for not eliminating publications that allegedly incited minors to participate in the protests.

The demonstrations, which resulted in thousands of detainees, were called after Navalni’s arrest upon his return from Germany. After that, he was convicted of having violated the parole granted after the suspension of a sentence against him dating back to 2014.

The opponent Alexei Navalny, axis of the controversy. Photo Reutersdo Ruvic / Illustration

In recent weeks, the Russian Government increased its pressure on social networks also to serve as a loudspeaker for the call for protests in favor of Navalni. Thus, the Roskomnadzor ruled out on Monday blocking access to Twitter after the withdrawal of “prohibited content”, although it extended until May 15 the order to restrict access speed.

Russian authorities took action against Twitter on March 10, with a speed slowdown accompanied by a threat of closure. Among the messages questioned by Moscow would be contained of child pornography or that incite suicide and drug use.

News in development.

SL