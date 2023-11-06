Foreign Ministry: Russia has completed the procedure for withdrawing from the CFE Treaty

Russia has withdrawn from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). Relevant Statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is clarified that at midnight on Tuesday, November 7, the procedure for the country’s withdrawal from the agreement was completed. “The document (…) has finally become history for us,” the department said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that Moscow has no regrets about its decision and is absolutely confident that it is right. They noted that NATO member countries “have clearly demonstrated their inability to negotiate,” so at present any agreements with them in the field of arms control are impossible.

On May 17, Russia denounced the CFE Treaty. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov pointed out that the collective West, with its destructive actions, has made it impossible for Russia to remain in the CFE Treaty, and “Western countries must draw conclusions.” He also stated that Finland’s accession and the procedure for Sweden’s admission to NATO were the last straw for Russia’s withdrawal from the treaty.