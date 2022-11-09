Following the report presented by the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Army in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, detailing the difficulties that the troops are facing with supplies of ammunition and logistics in general, the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, he has ordered his soldiers to withdraw from the entire part of Kherson north of the Dnieper River. This means leaving the territories located on the right bank, which includes the city that bears the same name, and withdrawing to the left bank to better defend the area and prevent the Ukrainian advance towards Crimea.

The images of the military meeting have been broadcast by the main Russian television channels. “Comprehensively assessing the current situation, we propose to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper River. I understand that this is a very difficult decision, but at the same time we will thus preserve the most important thing: the life of our military and the general combat capacity of the group of troops,” Surovikin told Shoigu. In his words, “part of the forces and means that will be used for active operations, including offensive ones, will be released in other directions of the zone of operations.”

To which, after the general’s intervention, Shoigu said he “agrees with his conclusions and suggestions. For us, the life and health of the Russian military is always a priority.” The Defense Minister thus gave the order to proceed with the withdrawal of troops, which, according to Surovikin, will take place in the coming days, that is, “in the near future.” The head of the Russian command in Ukraine spoke of the destruction of bridges over the Dnieper by Ukrainian forces and the supply difficulties resulting from it. He stated that the front line across the river will now be reinforced by erecting fortifications.

Shortly before Surovikin’s speech, news began to arrive of a new Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Snigirevka area, in the neighboring Mykolaiv region north of Kherson. The blowing up of more bridges on the Dnieper and the possibility, according to Surovikin, that the kyiv Army decides to cause a flood in the Kajovka dam were also reported.

Today it was also learned of the death, apparently in a traffic accident, of the deputy head of the Kherson Occupation Administration, Kirill Stremoúsov, who last week had been making contradictory announcements about the withdrawal of Russian troops and the evacuation of civilians. He first said that the Russian withdrawal was imminent to ensure the next day that Moscow would not hand over the city of Kherson without a fight.

The rumor mill about whether or not Stremoúsov has been assassinated, about whether the accident of the vehicle in which he was traveling was caused, has been spreading throughout the day: from the time the Ukrainians killed him to the time it was the Russian secret services who would have killed him. liquidated for being against the surrender of Kherson.

The region, including its administrative capital, is the only one in all of Ukraine that Russian troops managed to seize after the start of the war, on February 24, as the cities of Donetsk and Lugansk fell into the hands of the separatists already in 2014. Kherson was the first to be occupied already at the beginning of March. Like Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia, the region was annexed by Russia on September 30.