From: Sandra Kathe, Helena Gries, Nail Akkoyun

The fighting in the Ukraine war continues. President Zelenskyj explains why Russian plans for revenge must fail. The news ticker.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Apparently Kyiv is planning an attack on Kreminna.

Russia's Plans: Wladimir Putin sets deadline for taking Donbass.

Wladimir Putin sets deadline for taking Donbass. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Selenskyj expects revenge actions: Russia fights against “civilized life”

+++ 9.05 p.m.: Although the winter months are probably causing the fighting in the Ukraine war to progress more slowly in places, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyj, is expecting revenge actions by the Russian military. The head of state said this in a statement to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which Zelenskyy made in a video link. Accordingly, Ukraine is observing how the Russian military is trying to gain land and new strength even in winter and prepare revenge actions for liberated areas and setbacks.

However, according to Zelenskyy, Russia’s plans for revenge would fail simply because Russia was “not fighting against Ukraine, but against a civilized approach to life”. Currently, Ukrainian troops mainly controlled the situation in the south and north of the front. Bitter fighting would continue to break out daily in the East. However, the soldiers in the region showed strength and determination to defend the front line on a daily basis.

In the winter months, the fighting in the Ukraine war, especially on the eastern front, continues at a much slower pace, says Zelenskyj. But that’s not a reason to sigh. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

News in the Ukraine war: Kyiv reports dozens of air and missile attacks

+++ 6.55 p.m.: According to the situation report of the Ukrainian general staff, there were dozens of air and missile attacks on Ukrainian targets by Russian troops on Wednesday (January 18). As the authority announced in its evening Facebook report, there were 22 airstrikes and 50 attacks by Russian multiple rocket launchers. In addition, Ukraine once again observed joint military exercises by Russian and Belarusian units.

In addition, the Ukrainian General Staff reports that Russian soldiers in occupied regions again raided numerous towns within the occupied territories and, in groups of around a dozen soldiers, cleared the empty houses of families and civilians who had fled. Furniture and household items in particular were taken away.

Attacks by Russia: IAEA wants to prevent further attacks on nuclear power plants

+++ 5.10 p.m.: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wants to prevent further attacks on the Ukrainian accident reactor with the constant presence of its team of experts in Chernobyl. That’s what IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday in the facility near the Belarusian border, when his agency’s observer mission began work. “We hope that there will be no further occupation or attack on the power plant,” Grossi said.

Grossi traveled to Ukraine earlier this week to permanently deploy small IAEA teams in Chernobyl and in three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The presence of international observers should not only reduce the risk of Russian attacks, but the team of experts should also constantly report on the security of the facilities and provide technical assistance. Grossi’s proposal for a non-aggression zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has not yet been implemented.

News about the Ukraine war: series of explosions in Chernihiv

+++ 3.50 p.m.: As the Ukrainian army announced on Facebook, there was heavy shelling in the Chernihiv region on Wednesday afternoon. Russian troops used mortars to launch eleven airstrikes within 15 minutes. This was reported by the “Operative Command Pivnich”. Facebook.

According to initial findings, however, no soldiers were injured in the violent explosions. Information on civilian casualties and infrastructural damage is not yet available.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin promises a license for industrial workers

+++ 2.32 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a visit to the Obukhov plant in St. Petersburg, said military industry workers could be exempted from the forthcoming spring call-up. Reported about it, among other things CNN.

“As for the conscripts who are called up for military service, they are exempt from being called up: considering that the defense industry is currently overloaded and you work in three shifts, and the products of defense industry companies are in great demand, we check currently the possibility of granting a stay to those who are called up for military service,” he told factory workers on Wednesday.

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv is apparently planning the next counter-offensive

+++ 1:22 p.m.: According to media reports, Ukraine is planning a new counter-offensive in the Luhansk region. The focus of the battles: the small town of Kreminna and its surroundings. The place is surrounded by a forest and serves the Russian army, among other things, as a logistical center. As the picture reported that mostly Russian reservists are stationed there, which could be an easy target for battle-hardened Ukrainians.

News about the Ukraine war: Supply problems for the Ukrainian army around Bakhmut

Update from Wednesday, January 18, 10:34 a.m.: According to British intelligence services, the Russian capture of the Ukrainian city of Soledar also poses problems for Ukraine when it comes to supplying the larger city of Bakhmut. One of two main supply routes is coming under increasing pressure, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.

Since the Ukrainian forces withdrew from Soledar in the Donbass region in the past few days, the place has been under the control of the Russian military and Wagner mercenaries deployed by Russia. The Ukrainian armed forces are believed to have set up a new line of defense further west, the British said. On the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine is said to be continuing to defend the city against continuous Russian attacks.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin sets a new deadline for his army

First report from Wednesday, January 18: Moscow/Kyiv – Russian President Vladimir Putin has dem new commander of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine set a deadline to take control of the Donbass region. As spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian Freedom TV announced that Russian General Valery Gerasimov had been ordered to capture the eastern region of Ukraine by March.

In the past, Putin had set several similar deadlines that could not be met. This is according to reports from the news agency Ukrainska Pravda out.

At the end of December, the British Ministry of Defense announced in an intelligence report that the Russian armed forces in Ukraine appear to be strengthening parts of their front line in order to seize locations in the Donbass. The military intelligence service of Ukraine is currently assuming that Russia is preparing for a long-term war. According to him, Putin continues to destroy Ukraine as a nation.

News on the Ukraine war: search for missing persons in Dnipro stopped

In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the emergency services have meanwhile stopped searching for victims. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian rocket attack last Saturday (January 14) was one of the most devastating for the country’s energy supply since the beginning of the war.

When a Russian missile hit a high-rise building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, 45 people died and around 80 were injured, including 16 children. The attack also damaged eight blocks of thermal power plants in the west and one in the east of the state. (talk with agencies)