War and sanctions

The Russian invasion of the territories of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has inevitably also had a very strong impact on the world of sport at an international level. Motoring was no exception: drivers and teams ‘flying’ the Russian flag have been invited to disavow the actions of the Moscow government and show up at the races under a neutral flag, under penalty of being unable to continue racing in international championships. There were several notable names who had to stop their activity in the main championships recognized by the FIA, including Nikita Mazepin and Daniil Kvyat.

Obviously then the FIA ​​prevented international races from taking place in Russia. Those who paid the price were, among others, the Formula 1 Russian GP, ​​removed from the world championship calendar. However, the tensions did not lead to a complete ‘cutting’ of bridges between the federation and Russian motorsport, as confirmed by the billionaire Boris Rotenberg, co-owner of SMP Bank, head of SMP Racing and above all a personal friend and former judo partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rotenberg told the Russian news agency Tax That the country has no intention of taking revenge for the sanctions received by interrupting relations with the FIA.

No breakdown in relationships

“We are currently creating the conditions for (motor) training – declared Rotenberg – we brought Formula 4 here, so that kids coming from karting can make a transition and continue to progress. We will continue to focus on Asian countries and organize events there, because the FIA ​​is doing the same thing. So we will not retreat: Let’s wait to see how the situation evolves“added the SMP boss.

The other side of the coin of exclusion from international competitions, according to Rotenberg, is the growth of the domestic automotive movement in Russia: “All the drivers who previously raced in Europe and the rest of the world now participate in our championship – he has declared – for the seventh stage of the Russian Circuit Racing Championship there were 119 drivers, while in 2014 there were only 35. So there was growth“.