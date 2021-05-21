Russia Feminist Eurovision song annoys conservatives and tells of escalating struggle for opposing values ​​in Russia

In his presentation, Maniža Sangin points out that there are many different gender norms and customs in Russia. In contrast, conservative politics is homogeneous, says Anna Tjomkina, a professor of sociology.

Eurovision the singing competition has always taken a stand on current topics. This spring, one of them is the position of a Russian woman.

On Saturday in Rotterdam, Russia will be represented by a man wearing an overalls and a turban. Mania Sangin with their song Russian woman. In the West, the show has been admired, but in Russia it has not been in the minds of conservatives.

Born in the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan, Sangin, 29, sings about the contradictory position of the Russian contemporary and calls for the rejection of gender stereotypes.

Russian the commission of inquiry launched an investigation into the lyrics of the song in the spring after a veteran organization had complained about it insulting the honor of a russian woman.

The Orthodox women’s organization believes the song incites hatred of men. President of the Upper House of Parliament Valentina Matviyenko has also condemned his country’s Eurovision song.

Sangin has speculated the criticism stems from Russia’s habit of sweeping problems under the rug.

“Society is used to remaining silent about its pain and discomfort in the name of traditional values ​​and public opinion,” Sangin told AFP news agency.

Maniža Sangin represents the young Russian generation of feminists.

St. Petersburg Professor of Sociology at a European University Anna Tjomkina assesses the outrage at concerns about the “image of Russia” conveyed by the Eurovision song. It does not match the image cherished by the state.

“In formal dialogue, a Russian woman is a traditional woman, and the performance doesn’t fit that discourse. In modern Russia, traditions are very important at the moment, ”Tjomkina says by phone from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tjomkina emphasizes that he does not follow the Eurovision Song Contest himself, but for the interview he has looked on the Internet Russian woman.

“With his singing and his own appearance, Maniža shows the main trend in Russia, which means that there are very many different trends, layers and practices in the country at the moment. In contrast, the conservative policy of the state is homogeneous: one type of family, one type of sexuality, one type of gender roles, ”Tjomkina analyzes.

The prevailing opposite trends are conservatism and feminism. Conservatism involves, among other things, curtailing the rights of sexual and gender minorities and tightening abortion laws.

According to Tjomkina, feminism has taken a heavy toll on the industry in Russia over the past few years, and especially the young urban and educated generation increasingly see themselves as feminists.

“Maniža encourages throwing stereotypes to go. It reflects what is going on in the young generation. His call is very relevant in the current circumstances. ”

Maniža Sangin’s performance contains references to Russian folklore.

In Russia feminist ideology has intensified in comparison with its western neighbors of late. As late as the late 1980s, feminism was a somewhat foreign concept to Russian intellectuals – at least according to contemporary media.

The Finnish magazine Anna interviewed a psychology and philosophy licentiate who worked as an art reviewer in Moscow in 1987 Olga Sviblovaawho never believed that equality would come true.

“The subconscious of the council has a terrible dependency on the man. It is only extremely rare to meet a woman who is independent of her husband and still happy, ”Sviblova said in Anna.

“However, I have discussed feminism with my foreign friends. Still, I still don’t know what it really is. ”

According to Sviblova, the biggest problem for the Soviet woman was low self-esteem.

“Russia – and now the Soviet Union – has no culture between a man and a woman, and a woman has not been raised as an ‘cultural ideal’ like in other European countries.”

Moscow-based editor of Tiedelehti Tatjana Danilak described in another issue of Anna magazine ”The most important woman in the Soviet Union is babushka“The status of women is as follows:

“Even though we consider ourselves emancipated women, we still always want to resort to a man and hide behind him,” Danilak said in 1987.

During the perestroika, the social movement highlighted the conservative division of roles between women and men. In Russia and the West, reforms were expected to bring a liberal breeze and equality, but this did not happen in the end.

“However, it was then noticed that a woman can have many roles, even though there were also a lot of problems,” Tjomkina says.

In Russia living in times of change again. “Are you ready for change?” Sangin shouts at the end of his song. “Because we are!”

Slogans flicker on the background wall, urging you to be creative, strong and yourself. In the videos, a varied group of Russian women join the chorus.

Tjomkina recalls that in modern Russia, women are very different in their social status, nationality, cultural background and family situations. According to him, Sangin breaks the taboo by representing a Russian woman to the West as a Tajik and ironizes his ethnicity.

“Russia has a huge number of different variations on gender-related norms and customs. Maniža also sings about the father figure and the family crisis. There are a lot of slightly inconspicuous changes going on. It’s still hard to say what will happen to them. ”