Home policy

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

The Kursk offensive by the Ukrainian army is causing a stir in Russia. Putin’s army is worried about a further advance.

Moscow – The offensive of the Ukrainian army in the Russian border region of Kursk brings Russia and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin under enormous pressure. The advance of the Ukrainian military on Russian territory has marked the beginning of a new, decisive phase in the Ukraine War It seems that Russia now fears further attacks from Ukraine within Russian borders.

Ukrainian offensive in Kursk: Russia builds new defensive structures

Preparations, however, are in full swing, as shown in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank. According to the report, Russian military bloggers, who are mostly well acquainted with the situation on the battlefield, say that the Ukrainians have made further small advances in Kursk, but the pace of these gains has slowed.

Nevertheless, the Russians apparently fear a further, larger advance by the Ukrainian army, satellite images show. In the northwest of the city of Sudzha, which Ukrainian soldiers recently reached, the Russian military is building new defensive fortifications.

According to the American institute, satellite images also show trenches and wider trenches to protect against vehicles. Defensive positions have been set up not only around Sudzha, but also on roads around the city of Lgov – far inland.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Several kilometers behind Ukraine’s progress: Russia concerned about new advance

The decisive factor is where exactly these fortifications of the Russian army were built. They are located around 17 kilometers behind Ukraine’s furthest advance in the region. According to the ISW, this shows that the Russian military is concerned about a new and, above all, rapid advance by the Ukrainian army.

The fact that the fortifications were also built on central roads around the cities, according to the institute, indicates Russian attempts to protect the main routes. This is likely to limit the movement of the Ukrainian army – should it reach the area.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had recently stressed that it was not the aim of taking over Russian territory. However, it is still unclear what the Ukrainian army’s exact aims are with the attack on Kursk. According to Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Kiev wants to use the offensive to prevent Russian supplies from reaching Donbass and to disrupt Russian logistics. (bb)