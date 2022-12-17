Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffman

Russia expects Ukrainian paratroopers to land in Crimea soon. People in Kyiv are optimistic that the annexed peninsula will soon be liberated.

Kyiv/Frankfurt – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Russian trenches on the annexed Crimea the troops out Russia “definitely will not help” and that the peninsula is “under control.” Kievs will be returned”. He said so in a comment on Ukraine war to Radio Liberty.

“I can say: you [die Schützengräben, Anmerkung der Redaktion] will them [Russland, A. d. R.] definitely not help. Crimea will be returned, for sure – in the way our military and political leadership decides. If it is necessary to fight for Crimea, we will fight for Crimea and we will not ask anyone for it. This is our land and it must be returned,” said Danilov.

A soldier of the Crimean Volunteer Unit near the front. © Dmitry Makeev/Imago

Russian trenches in annexed Crimea: Russian citizens ‘will just leave’

Regarding the presence of Russian citizens in Crimea who moved there after the annexation of the peninsula, Danilov said: “They just came and will just go”.

“This is our country. You must obey our laws. If they occupied the premises where our citizens lived, how come they shouldn’t vacate them? Stealing doesn’t bring happiness. There is no reason to steal,” Danilov added.

Russian trenches in annexed Crimea: Ukrainian paratroopers feared to land

Recently, the authorities of the Ukrainethat the Russian army in occupied Crimea is trying to further strengthen the coastline because they fear that Ukrainian paratroopers will land. The Russian troops, which are stepping up their offensive efforts in other parts of the country, have therefore improved the fortifications of the defense lines on the left bank of the Dnieper and in the north of the annexed Crimea. Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov confirmed that fortifications are being built in Crimea. (cas)