Russia Fazer said it was withdrawing from Russia, with the country’s authorities calling in half an hour: “A 15-year prison sentence is a real security threat.”

“I can’t speak all over Fazer, but I personally don’t believe in returning to Russia,” says CEO Christoph Vitzthum.

The food company Fazer is now the first Finnish company to tell us what is really going on in Russia. In Finland, it was accused of procrastinating to leave Russia, but was forced to keep its mouth shut for the safety of workers.

Half hours. It was no longer necessary for the Russian authorities to be contacted late Sunday night. Fazer had just issued a press release in Finland stating that it was withdrawing completely from Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Russian authorities cracked down on Fazer: “Do you understand what you are doing? You can’t stop operating in Russia. ”