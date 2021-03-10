The World Bank ranked Russia 129 in the ranking of gender equality “Women, Business and the Law – 2021” (Izvestia got acquainted with it), since last year the country has lost seven positions.

The worst in Russia was the World Bank assessed the situation with employment, wages and pensions – according to these indicators, the country scored only half of the possible points. Equality in doing business, as well as in marriage and parenting is recognized as incomplete. However, in some areas, legal parity between men and women in Russia has already been achieved – for example, in the movement and ownership of property.

Men and women in Russia have equal rights in terms of employment, wages and pensions, objected in the Ministry of Labor. They noted that Russian legislation allows not only mothers, but also fathers and grandparents to take parental leave, and since 2021 the list of professions prohibited for women has been reduced from 456 to 100.

The Ministry said that they have been supporting women’s entrepreneurship in consulting and financially since 2005, and today about 43% of companies in Russia are headed by women.

The leaders of the rating were 10 developed, according to the IMF methodology, countries in which equality turned out to be absolute: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden (they scored 100 points each). Slightly less – 97.5 points each – was assigned by the World Bank to Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand, while Peru and Paraguay scored 95 and 94.4 points, respectively, which was the maximum among developing countries.

For more details, see the exclusive material from Izvestia:

M not F: Russia took 129th place in the ranking of gender equality