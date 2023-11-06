Home page politics

The Russian submarine “Emperor Alexander III” fires a “Bulava” intercontinental ballistic missile. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

The unsuccessful tests of Russia’s intercontinental ballistic missiles are a significant setback for the country’s nuclear deterrent.

Moscow – Russia is currently suffering significant setbacks in the modernization of its strategic nuclear forces. On November 1, Russia conducted apparently unsuccessful tests of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, which is the main element of the ground component of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces. This is reported by the Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine.

The launch of the Yars rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk region) to the target in the Kura Mountains (Kamchatka) was carried out by the combat team of the 33rd Rocket Army of the Strategic Missile Troops of the Armed Forces of Russia. According to Ukraine’s defense intelligence, the Yars missile went off course, as it did in the previous command staff exercises on October 25.

Bulava missile test reportedly successful

The test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the Borei-class submarine on October 25 also ended unsuccessfully, indicating its unreliability, according to the online magazine specializing in defense Defense Express confirmed again.

However, Russia tested the Bulava missile again on November 1 and, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, this time successfully. The ballistic missile was launched from an underwater position off Russia’s northern coast of the Barents Sea and hit a target thousands of kilometers away on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, it said.

Russia’s key project is the Sarmat missile

Moscow also has serious problems with the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, one of the key projects in the announced process of modernizing Russia’s strategic nuclear forces. The Sarmat missile has been under development in Russia since 2009.

According to Moscow’s original plans, it was supposed to be loud Defense Express put into service five years ago, in 2018. But the date kept getting postponed. The Sarmat missile only entered service in September 2023, after conducting its first and only full-scale test in April this year.

Compared to the Ukrainian-made RS-20 Voevoda missile, the Sarmat missile has no advantages in terms of design, warhead or methods of overcoming missile defenses. In fact, the Sarmat rocket is an underdeveloped, imperfect crude rocket, the online magazine analyzes Defense Express.

Western sanctions are causing difficulties for Russia

Russia faces insurmountable difficulties in its plans to improve the air component of its strategic nuclear forces. As part of the partial modernization of the Soviet Tu-160 and Tu-95S bombers, Russia said Defense Express the possibility of handling one or two aircraft annually. The delivery of the new Tu-160M2 strategic bombers planned for 2023 has been postponed to a later date because Russia has not yet been able to resume production of the new version of the NK-32 engines.

All of the above problems of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces are, according to the analysis of Defense Express a direct consequence of the sanctions policy of Western states against Moscow due to the war in Ukraine. Russia also lacks the scientific, technical and industrial base to produce the necessary components to replace those previously imported, experts said. (Sonja Thomaser)