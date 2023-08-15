FromPatrick Mayer close

The Russian army counterattacked at Bakhmut in vain. A video is supposed to show how Russia again loses T-90M tanks.

Andriivka – Volodymyr Zelenskyj once again visited the eastern front during the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian president was with several army units north of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut.

In the Donbass city, the Russian army of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin has been threatened with encirclement for weeks. Apparently, the Russian troops, who are under great pressure there, have now attempted a counterattack – probably in vain.

War in Ukraine: Russian army tries unsuccessfully to break through at Bakhmut

Because: A drone video is circulating on Twitter, which is said to show three destroyed Russian T-90M tanks near Andriivka, around eight kilometers south of the city center near the T0513 regional road. Accordingly, an armored personnel carrier and an unidentifiable fifth vehicle were also brought to a standstill.

A Russian attack force just outside Andriivka (south of Bakhmut) failed to take the town. 3 of Russia’s most “modern” T-90M, one MT-LB and a fifth vehicle (possible a BMP) have been knocked out. Coordinates: 48°30’08″N 37°58’20″E sources: https://t.co/9zc0l1BQe6#Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/73zDPyGJMp — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 14, 2023

The recordings do not clearly show which army the tanks belong to. However, Ukraine has no more modern T-90M main battle tanks in its possession. And judging by the shape of the tanks, it is probably the very vehicle that the Russian armed forces put into service in 1992.

Ukraine offensive: Russia keeps losing T-90M main battle tanks

Although the said tank of Russia has a powerful 125 mm smoothbore gun and a heavy machine gun “Kord”, since the illegal invasion of the neighboring country to the west, the tank has proven to be beatable in rows. So published, for example, the Ukrainian portal Defense Express recently posted a twitter video of an alleged Russian army T-90M being set on fire by the Ukrainians. The particularly brutal video – which is therefore not shown here – can be seen how one of the three crew members climbs out of the T-90M tank in flames.

Heavy fire broke out in the tank seconds later, which can be clearly seen on the drone video. The flames just shoot out of the exit hatches. The fire is also making its way at another point. So it burns out of the armor right next to the 125mm smoothbore gun. According to an analysis of the star one of the weak points of the composite armor lies at the interface between the turret and hull is another. So in those circular places where the tower is turned.

Ukraine offensive: Russian troops defend themselves against encirclement near Bakhmut

The tub itself is probably also a weak point. Because it is only eleven cubic meters inside and therefore very narrow. The standard laser warning system, which is designed to detect approaching guided missiles and disperse aerosol smoke grenades, also appears to have difficulties with the Ukrainian anti-tank weapons – the Javelin, for example. Surveys of Southwest Press According to reports, as of April this year, 25 Russian T-90A and five Russian T-90M have been destroyed or captured.

The Ukrainian troops are currently trying to advance from Klishchiivka in the east of the country to the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. It is precisely in this area that the Russian T-90M tanks are said to have counterattacked in vain. Nevertheless, Ukrainian commanders had recently confidently announced that the encirclement of the remaining Russians in Bakhmut was imminent. So far, however, this military goal has not been achieved. (pm)

Rubric list image: © Screenshot Twitter@Tendar