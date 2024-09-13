Home policy

Sparks instead of fire: drones loaded with thermite are deadly penny items that cause devastating fires. Ukraine is bringing these weapons to operational readiness, Russia – here a Russian drone pilot – seems to have problems with their functionality (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Sergey Bobylev

Putin’s “wings of vengeance” are lame – in the drone war, Russia is lagging behind Ukraine. For now. Despite setbacks, Russia remains stubborn.

Kiev – “Attack drones are our wings of vengeance, they bring fire straight from the sky!”, the 60th Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine is said to have spread via social media. In their war against the Russian invaders, the defenders appear to be using a fleet of fire-breathing “dragon drones” with ammunition that was used with terrible effect in the two world wars – which is getting a modern twist thanks to the drones, reports the broadcaster CNNSo devastating that Vladimir Putin’s invading army copied this idea – and probably failed miserably.

The Kyiv Post currently reports that a Moscow military blogger on Telegram published a video showing a Russian incendiary drone coming down – but in a shower of sparks instead of a hellfire, and there was hardly any damage to be seen. According to the post is the first publicly published video of this kind; it is now also available on X (formerly Twitter), which shows a soldier attaching a container allegedly containing thermite to a first-person view (FPV) drone. It is then launched, allegedly towards a Ukrainian position.

Rain of sparks: Russia’s disappointing Dragon drone flies through the media

Instead of starting a fire, the drone lands next to a row of trees, spraying sparks. The dragon drone gets its nickname from the burning thermite that falls from the drone and is reminiscent of the fire from the mouth of a mythical dragon. The fire comes from a mix of powdered iron oxide – rust – and aluminum. The fire is caused by the oxygen in the rust being more strongly attracted to aluminum than to iron and developing temperatures of around 2,000 degrees Celsius, reports the magazine Forbes. The chemical reaction causes everything that cannot resist these temperatures to melt.

“The Russian defense industry is in the process of closing the capability gap with Ukraine in the development of unmanned disposable attack surface vehicles.”

Unlike explosives, thermite must be placed close to its target to be effective. A drone can carry the detonator directly to the target, but a direct hit is not necessary, as the heat generated by thermite has a broad effect. The thermite bombs can therefore also eat into armor steel if they are large enough. The aim of the attacks with kite drones is to use the flamethrower effect of thermite to ignite rows of trees, foliage and other flammable materials such as camouflage nets that provide cover for the troops, such as the Kyiv Post writes.

Offensive from the air: Ukraine ignites a favorable hellfire

The smallest bomb weighs half a kilo and is suitable for small quadrocopters, such as Forbes writes. It burns through four millimeters of steel in ten seconds – at a bargain price of nine euros worth of material. The largest weighs more than two and a half kilos and burns through one centimeter of steel, leaving a hole ten centimeters in diameter and filling the inside with red-hot liquid metal. This costs 22 euros in material.

Combustible materials, flammable metals, aerosols napalm is petrol mixed with a thickener so that the petrol sticks around the detonation. Originally, sodium palmitate was used as a thickener, but today polystyrene plastic beads are more commonly used – napalm is known from the Vietnam War for burning down the jungle. Aluminium, depleted uranium, magnesium, titanium, zirconium. Thermite is a mixture of iron oxide – essentially rust – and aluminum and is one of the most commonly used fuels. White phosphorus only burns in dry form. When released by explosives, it sticks to the skin in small pieces and burns into it. Aerosols Combustible hydrocarbons – such as octane and ethylene – are released in droplet form. This creates a huge fireball when the weapon detonates, which simultaneously consumes large quantities of target material and breathable oxygen. Source: Stanford University

During the Ukraine war, Russia has repeatedly copied weapons from friends and enemies. The Dragon drone may be just the latest proof that the invading army itself lacks the power to innovate, but in return it is likely to learn quickly. Russia began its military emancipation in the Ukraine war with the Shahed drones originally purchased from Iran.

The experts at the British conflict research institute Conflict Armament Research (CAR) saw this as a new dimension to the war: that the Russians were becoming independent of foreign arms purchases and were supplying themselves with supplies from their own resources. Russia may also have been able to better circumvent sanctions imposed by Western countries: the parts of its own Shahed drones probably come from seven different countries and more than 20 different companies, including those based in China, Switzerland and the USA. The experts also found that at least a dozen components were only manufactured after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022.

No losses despite sanctions: Russia copies components from China

Hundreds of Western electronic components were found in Russian weapons, reported the French newspaper The WorldAccording to her, most of the Russian weapons components found in Ukraine were manufactured by 155 foreign companies – two thirds of which were American.

Another example of the theft of ideas for a weapon – in this case a Ukrainian one – is, according to the magazine Defense Express – a robotic gun turret. In mid-August, the Russians presented the automated Chapai gun at the Armiya-2024 defense exhibition. It was inspired by the same model that the Ukrainian defenders had been using for a year under the name ShaBlya, as Defense Express writes.

In mid-July, the Business Insider (BI) published that Russia would even copy the Ukrainian sea drones – with this, Ukraine had driven the Black Sea fleet out of Crimea and pushed it far back in the Black Sea. Analysts are surprised because the naval war around Crimea was long ago decided and Russia can no longer find an opponent for its own sea drones. However, Yevhen Yerin interjected that Vladimir Putin’s military leadership may already have other opponents in mind. “Russia may, however, be thinking about future wars, for example with NATO,” the official of the Ukrainian military intelligence service told the BI.

Russia’s counteroffensive: Putin remains second in drone technology

However, Jerin believes that Russia will fail. However, the British telegraph Already in December last year, Ukrainian military intelligence had observed Russian forces collecting fragments of destroyed naval drones so that Russian engineers could examine them and try to reverse engineer them, the paper writes, citing a Ukrainian military spokesman: “They are working on it and carefully collecting wreckage,” said Andrii Yusov.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service also said that the Kremlin had ordered ten modern, larger naval drones from one of its arms suppliers. These are expected to reach a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour and be able to carry an explosive charge of more than half a ton over a range of about 190 kilometers. Unlike Jerin, Yusov seems more confident about the success of the Russian replicas: “They are trying to assemble something functional from the remains as much as possible and set up production.”

The British secret service also remains cautious, as the telegraph quoted: “The Russian defense industry is in the process of closing the capability gap with Ukraine in the development of unmanned disposable attack surface vehicles.”