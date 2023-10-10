Russia was left out of the UN Human Rights Council this Tuesday, to which he hoped to return after being expelled in 2022 for his invasion of Ukraine.

The country faced Albania and Bulgaria to occupy one of the two seats that were offered this Tuesday for the European regional group oriental in the organ, which is based in Geneva (Switzerland).

Other controversial candidates such as China and Cuba did manage to win a seat, as well as countries such as France, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast and Japan, which had no competition, after a vote at the headquarters of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Russia only got 83 of the 97 votes required to win the position. China achieved 154 and Cuba, 146.

The vote was secret, so it is not known which countries voted in favor of the candidates.

In addition to Russia, only Peru was left out of the Human Rights Council. The South American country won 108 votes, more than the 97 necessary but less than the rest of the candidates to occupy the three positions offered for the Latin American and Caribbean region: Cuba, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

Thus, the final list of countries that managed to obtain a seat on the Human Rights Council for the next three years this Tuesday were Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi and the Netherlands.

Last week, the Human Rights Watch organization had asked UN representatives to cast a blank vote. or abstain from voting for China, which also had no competition in its group, and accused the authorities in Beijing of “detaining their critics, making them disappear or harassing them when they are abroad.”

The entity was also against the entry of Cuba due to “the thousand political prisoners” who are detained in the country’s prisons.

