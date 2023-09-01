Ukraine continues to advance on the south-eastern front, where it expands the arc of its counteroffensive, while Russia suffered new attacks by Ukrainian UAVs in five regions, including that of Pskov, the target already on Wednesday of enemy drones that kyiv launched from Russian territory.

(Also read: For ‘growing demand for visas in Colombia’, US Embassy made key announcements).​

The Russian authorities assured this Friday that they had shot down a drone that was approaching Moscow, two more in the border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk.while a fourth drone attacked the town of Kurchatov, in the Kursk region, which is home to a nuclear power plant.

A representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Andri Yusov, told the Ukrainian daily RBC that Russian anti-aircraft defenses did not shoot down the drone near the Lyubertsi district of Moscow, as it allegedly set fire to the Tomilinsky plant which produces electronic components for missiles.

However, the Russian Telegram channel Shot published a video recorded today from the factory in which no fire is seen. The attack against Moscow did not cause damage or casualties but caused the delay of almost 60 flights at the airports of the capital early in the morning. part of which had to be diverted.

New air defense systems for Moscow

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, stated the day before that the Mayor’s Office and the Russian Ministry of Defense they are “doing a lot to protect the city from drones, from attempted terrorist attacks that the Ukrainian authorities carry out almost daily”with the installation of new anti-aircraft defense systems.

(Keep reading: Javier Milei responds harshly to President Gustavo Petro: “They are part of the decadence”).

“Sometimes the asphalt (where the new systems are installed) does not have time to cool down, because the missiles that shoot down the drones are already being fired,” he said.

The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, claimed that Russian anti-aircraft forces shot down an “unidentified object” over their territory, which is some 700 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and bordering with Latvia and Estonia, both members of NATO.

Two days ago the Pskov airfield, one of the main bases of the Russian airborne forces, was attacked by more than twenty Ukrainian drones.

NATO leaders with the President of Ukraine, Zelensky See also Surinamese journalist mistreated by security guards Brunswijk

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky celebrated on Thursday the success of the new long-term Ukrainian weapons, capable, he said, of flying 700 kilometers, in clear allusion to Pskov.

Pskov was attacked from within Russia

However, the head of the GUR, Kirilo Budanov, told The War Zone portal today that the drones were launched from Russian territory.

“We work from the territory of Russia,” he said without specifying the number or type of drones kyiv launched against Pskov.

Two Il-76 military transport planes were destroyed in the attack and two others badly damaged, according to Budanov. Ukrainian long-range drone attacks on Russian airfields are forcing Moscow to withdraw its planes far from Ukrainein some cases even the Far Eastern regions, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat said today.

In addition to Pskov, Ukraine attacked the Engels and Ryazan airfields in 2022 with drones and last month claimed responsibility for the alleged destruction of two Tu-22M2 strategic bombers at bases inside Russia.

Reference photo of an aerodrome seen from a satellite See also According to a poll, the majority in the US approves the imputation of Donald Trump Photo: EFE /MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Ukraine expands the arc of its offensive in Zaporizhia

while in the front The Ukrainian Army continues to progress in its advance towards the town of Novoprokopivka, in the Zaporizhia sectorwhile expanding to the east the arc of his offensive approaching from the liberated Robotine to the occupied Verbove.

(We recommend: They look for Colombians who want to learn French in Canada: they pay up to 3 million).

Russia recognized today in its daily war part that in the last week the most difficult and tense situation was registered in the direction of this southeastern regionin addition to the one in Donetsk, in the east.

The spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, however, assured that in seven days the Ukrainian forces made “44 unsuccessful attempts to attack positions of Russian units” on the Zaporizhia frontsince “everyone was repelled.”

EFE