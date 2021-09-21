Timetables Russian GP 2021, after Monza and the controversy generated byaccident between Hamilton and Verstappen Formula 1 makes a stop on the circuit of Sochi, theater of the fifteenth race in calendar. The track is in fact located inside the Olympic Park of Adler, 35 km from Sochi. The Russian GP, ​​which has been held since 2014, is historically a stage favorable to Mercedes-AMG and therefore to Lewis Hamilton in the world championship confrontation with Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Here Mercedes-AMG has always won: 4 times with the English, once with Nico Rosberg (2016) and 2 with Valtteri Bottas (2017 and 2020).

Furthermore Hamilton can take advantage of the penalty three positions on the grid imposed on the Red Bull driver for the contact of the First Variant.

Verstappen in Russia must serve the penalty of three positions on the grid for the Monza accident

The 2021 Russian GP in TV, thanks to the one-hour time zone between Italy and Russia, is broadcast live at 14.00 only on Sky. On TV8 the deferred qualifications and the race are scheduled, both at 18.00.

Russia F1 2021 GP schedules direct SKY and delayed TV8

Friday 17 September 2021 (FREE PRACTICE)

10.30-11.30: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 HD)

14.00-15.00: Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 HD)

Saturday 18 September 2021 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

11.00-12.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 HD)

14.00-15.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18:00 on TV8)

Sunday 19 September 2021 (RACE)

2.00 pm: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 6.00 pm on TV8)

The Russian GP on TV is visible live only on Sky

F1 Gp Russia 2021 at the Sochi circuit

The Russian GP it runs on the semi-permanent circuit of Sochi, built around the Olympic Park which is characterized by 90 ° bends at medium and low speeds which make it look like a city ​​route. The Russian track is long 5.848 km and count 19 curves.

Top view of the Sochi track, inside the Olympic Park

The most challenging (as well as the only front-limited) is 3: a multi-radius left-hander that is somewhat reminiscent of the famous curve 8 of Istanbul in Turkey, next stop on the calendar. There curve 3, with its 650 meters, it is also the longer of the entire World Cup.

Due to the rather long straights, teams in Sochi tend to use an aerodynamic load setting medium low. The track is not used a lot during the year, so it is often slippery at the beginning of the weekend. Russia is traditionally a race a a stop, as happened for most of the riders last year too.

Curved track of Sochi in Russia

The race is run over a distance of 53 laps and 309.745 km. Lewis Hamilton with the time of 1’31 ″ 304 took pole in 2020 and holds the record don the track. The Mercedes-AMG Englishman also holds the race record: 1’35 ″ 761.

