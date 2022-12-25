Prosecutor General Shved: Moscow extradited 16 Belarusian citizens guilty of extremism to Minsk

Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrey Shved in an interview with STV informedthat Moscow has extradited 16 Belarusian citizens guilty of extremism to Minsk since the beginning of 2022.

In addition, positive decisions were made on the transfer of nine more persons who will be punished on the territory of the republic in the case of extremism, the Prosecutor General of Belarus said.

“We sent six criminal cases to Russia to attract citizens of the Russian Federation. Some of these cases have already been considered, in particular, a Russian citizen was convicted in Kazan for insulting an official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, he was punished in accordance with Russian law,” Shved added.

On December 25, it became known that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko flew to St. Petersburg for an informal summit of the heads of the CIS countries.