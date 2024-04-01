Russia | Extensive explanation: The background of the Havana syndrome seems to be Russian military intelligence

Der Spiegel, CBS and The Insider conducted the investigation for a year. New evidence suggests that the symptoms of Havana syndrome are the result of devices used by the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency. More than a hundred US officials have suffered from the symptoms over the years in several different countries.

German magazine Der Spiegel, American CBS 60 Minutes news program and a Russian investigative website The Insider spent a year investigating Havana syndrome and found evidence that the symptoms of the syndrome originated from equipment used by the Russian military intelligence agency GRU. The word energy weapon can be used for them.

The syndrome is accompanied by, among other things, migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. Some of the people involved have also said that they heard strange buzzing sounds and felt a strange pressure inside their head.

Havana syndrome was first reported at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Later, similar, unexplained symptoms have also occurred at other US embassies, including Berlin and Vienna.

Weird ones the underlying cause of the symptoms has previously been assumed to be an energy weapon of some state actor, but for example, a year ago, in an investigation by the US intelligence services, the involvement of a foreign power or foreign adversary was assessed as unlikely.

The now-retired lieutenant colonel who led the survey in 2020–2023 Greg Edgreen tells CBS he believes Russia is behind the syndrome.

According to him, however, proving the matter was made very difficult in the United States, “because the United States does not want to admit difficult truths, for example, that it has failed to protect its citizens.”

According to media reports, among the victims have been employees of the White House, the CIA and the FBI, military personnel and their family members. According to Edgreen, the victims' work is often connected to Russia.

“Constantly there was a connection with Russia. They could work against Russia, focus on Russia, and they did a top-notch job,” Edgreen describes.

of CBS 60 Minutes and The Insider, operating from Latvia, tell, among other things, about an American nurse who lived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, whose husband worked at the American Embassy in Tbilisi. The couple had arrived in the country in February 2020.

In October 2021, the woman was at home when a strong migraine-like symptom overwhelmed her.

“It pierced my ear, came from the left side and felt like it was coming through the window, directly into my left ear,” the woman describes a severe headache. He ran to his bathroom and threw up.

Because of her husband's work, the woman had gone through safety training, where it was emphasized that “if something didn't feel right, run away from the place”. The woman says she checked the security camera at the front door of her home to see if anyone was outside.

A black Mercedes was parked right in front of the house. The woman said that she went outside and saw a tall man, who started filming.

After that, the man got into his car and drove away. The woman did not recognize the man until three years later when she was shown a photograph Albert Averjanov.

Albert Averyanov is, according to the media, a Russian spy connected to GRU Unit 29155. The unit is called the GRU Assassination and Sabotage Unit.

Its mission is to cause instability in Western countries and it is believed to be the cause of, for example, a Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and the poisoning of his daughter in Salisbury, UK in 2018.

Two US officials have confirmed to 60 Minutes on condition of anonymity that Albert Averjanov was in Tbilisi at the time of the incident. Currently working as deputy director of the GRU Andrei Averyanov is, according to the media, Albert's father.

Based on the media's investigation, the energy weapon that causes Havana syndrome is especially used by unit 29155. According to the investigation, it has also developed an energy weapon that, according to experts, could very well cause symptoms similar to Havana syndrome.

According to the report, members of the unit have, among other things, been awarded and promoted for their development work on “non-lethal sonic weapons”.

An explanation according to the report, members of the unit have been at the same times in places where symptoms of Havana syndrome have been reported. According to the report, one incident happened last year when the US president Joe Biden participated in the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Multiple sources tell 60 Minutes that a high-ranking Defense Department official was hit during the summit.

The report also shows that the case that happened at the Havana embassy in 2016 was not necessarily the first of its kind: the evidence suggests that the symptoms should rather be called Frankfurt syndrome.

Two years earlier, a US government employee working at the US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany lost consciousness due to what appeared to be a “strong beam of energy”. The victim was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.