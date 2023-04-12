Moscow. Russia announced this Wednesday that it will extend the exploitation of its segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028, which seems to postpone its decision to leave the orbital laboratory, set for 2024.

“By decision of the government, the International Space Station has been extended until 2028,” the director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on television during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, this deadline will make it possible to launch a project for a Russian orbital station to replace the ISS, as Moscow has wanted for years.

In July 2022, months after starting its offensive in Ukraine, Russia announced its intention to leave the ISS “after 2024”, which put the survival of the orbital laboratory in question.

The International Space Station began to be assembled in 1998, and has served as a model of international cooperation, with the participation of Japan, the United States, Russia and Europe.

In principle it was planned to stop using it in 2024, but NASA estimated that it could work until 2030.

Russia plays a key role in maintaining the station in orbit, but some of its spacecraft have been affected by Western sanctions adopted in response to the military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has ambitions to independently relaunch its space race, but for years it has been plagued by problems, including endemic corruption that is holding back its programs and innovation.