Russia extends the ban on flights with Britain until February 17

Today, Monday, the task force tasked with dealing with the emerging corona virus in Russia announced the extension of the ban on flights to and from Britain until February 17.

Russia imposed a flight ban with Britain since December 22.

The aim of the ban was to prevent the mutated strain of the Coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom from reaching Russia.

Doctors said this strain is highly contagious compared to the original version of the virus. And many researchers believe that it is the cause of the large increase in Corona injuries that Britain has witnessed since last November.

During the past twenty-four hours, Russia counted the lowest daily number of infections with the Coronavirus since last October, recording 17,648 cases compared to 18359 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 3 million and 868 thousand and 87 cases.

The Russian Operations Center for combating the virus, in its daily report on the pandemic, said that the death toll from the virus in Russia witnessed a decrease within the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 73,619 deaths.

In recent weeks, Russia has recorded a gradual decline in the rate of Corona outbreak, due to the continuation of the large-scale free vaccination campaign that was launched last December using the “Sputnik V” vaccine.