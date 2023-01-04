The Cabinet of Ministers extended the simplified procedure for the import of electronic devices into the Russian Federation until the end of 2023

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree extending the simplified procedure for the import of electronic devices into Russia until the end of 2023 in order to prevent shortages amid sanctions. About it reported government press service on its official website.

The resolution simplifies the procedure for obtaining a special document – notification – for imported equipment. It is required for the import of all electronic devices that in any way support cryptographic capabilities or encryption, the Cabinet explained. Among other things, these include smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, microcircuits and walkie-talkies.

The simplified procedure is that industry associations, such as the Association of Developers and Manufacturers of Electronics and the Association of Computer and Information Technology Enterprises, can now issue notifications. Previously, in order to obtain a document, the manufacturer of equipment must apply to an authorized organization – the center for licensing, certification and protection of state secrets of the FSB of Russia.

In addition, the new procedure assumes that the importer is not required to provide customs authorities with information on the notification of imported electronics, if it relates to components for the industrial production of equipment within the country. At the same time, equipment manufacturers must be included in the list of backbone enterprises approved by the government.

On December 28, Kommersant reported that the government is discussing the possibility of banning the import of computers and laptops from Dell, HP, HPE, Acer, MSI and other foreign manufacturers into Russia. The Russian company ICL came up with such an initiative. She also suggests that the Cabinet of Ministers stimulate demand for Russian computers with the help of a 20% cashback program for citizens.