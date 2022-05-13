Rosaviatsia, The Russian federal air transport agency, extended this Friday and until the next day 19, the provisional closure of eleven airports in the center and south of the countryin force since February 24, when Russia launched its so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“The regime of temporary restriction of flights to airports in the south and central part of Russia has been extended until 3:45 a.m. Moscow time on May 19, 2022,” the regulator said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, andThe Russian government decreed the air closure for several countriesand although it has constantly set reopening deadlines, these have always been modified.

The deadlines have varied between March, April and May, the most recent modifications being those announced until the first of May. Immediately, days before this date, the Government once again extended the deadline until the 16th and now it will be until the 19th.

Among the countries affected are all the members of the European Union, Canada, the United States, as well as some Latin American countries that have chosen to support sanctions against Russia in the face of the invasion of Ukraine.

The airports affected by the measure are those of the cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Brians, Voronezh, Guelenzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista.

According to Rosaviatsia, all other airport terminals in the country are operating completely normally.

For Russiaafter the first package of sanctions applied by the West, the airspace has been closed, in addition to having limited the activities of different airlines based in that countryincluding Aeroflot, one of the largest in the country.

Likewise, private planes owned by Russian tycoons have also been targets of sanctions, being prevented from traveling freely.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

