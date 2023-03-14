Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grushko announced the extension of the grain deal with Ukraine, Turkey and the UN

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said that the grain deal to create a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny has been extended. Quote leads TASS.

According to Grushko, the process of lifting restrictions on the export of agricultural products from Russia, which was envisaged by the second part of the agreement, is underway, but slowly.

“We will persistently strive to ensure that all the promises that were made to Russia [по снятию санкций] (…) have been implemented,” Grushko said.

The agreement was signed on July 22, 2022 between representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN. The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships. The deal also included the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian fertilizers. Moscow, however, believes that this part of the deal is not being implemented.