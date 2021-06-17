On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted a “clear yes or no” from US President Joe Biden about Ukraine obtaining an action plan to join NATO..

For his part, Biden said that “Ukraine must root out corruption and meet other criteria, before it can join,” according to Reuters.

Commenting on these developments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local radio: “We are following this matter very closely, and it is really a red line for us.“.

He also expressed his concern, saying: “Of course this (the question of Ukraine’s plan for NATO membership) raises our concerns“.

These statements come a day after US Presidents Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin held talks in Geneva. Peskov said the summit was “overall positive”..