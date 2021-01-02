Russia has expressed its readiness to transfer technologies for the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine. Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announced this on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to him, RDIF is ready to fully transfer all the technologies associated with the production of funds. Dmitriev noted that Russia also agrees to begin clinical trials of the joint vaccine AstraZeneca and Sputnik in Ukraine. He stressed that the issue of vaccines should be outside of politics.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine denied the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V. The country’s chief sanitary doctor, deputy head of the Ministry of Health, Viktor Lyashko, referred to the fact that the third phase of testing the drug has not yet been completed. The chief physician said that “the statements on the state registration of the vaccine of the candidate of the Russian Federation in Ukraine do not correspond to reality.”