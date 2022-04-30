Mexico City, Mexico 30-Apr-2022 .- Russia got 66 billion dollars for fossil fuel exports in the two months after invasion of Ukraineas it benefited from rising commodity prices despite facing tough penalties, according to a study by an independent research group, Business Insider noted.

Of that amount, the European Union imported 71 percent of Russia’s fossil fuels worth 46 billion dollarsshowed the report of the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA, for its acronym in English).

This compares with imports worth $147 billion for all of 2021, or around $12.3 billion per month, The Guardian reported.

Business Insider said that according to the study, Germany it was the largest importer and received orders worth 9.6 billion dollars. Italy, China, the Netherlands, Turkey and France were the next buyers.

The report mentioned how Russia has continued to benefit from energy exports, a main source of income for its economy, despite the sanctions. But Moscow has been able to offset lower volumes with higher prices, doubling your income compared to the previous yearr.

The shipping data also showed that Russia is struggling to divert cargoes originally destined for European buyers.

