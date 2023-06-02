Kommersant: Russia exported record volumes of grain following the results of the 2022/23 agricultural season

As a result of this agricultural season (started on July 1, 2022 and will end on June 30, 2023), Russia exported record volumes of grain. About this on Friday, June 2, writes “Kommersant”.

Thus, according to Rusagrotrans, the export of Russian grain will reach 59.3 million tons, of which 48.2 million tons is wheat. Analysts predict that the share of Russian wheat in the world market will be 13 percent. The Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) has similar forecasts for grain exports, but they believe that wheat exports will amount to 47.5 million tons. Sovecon believes that in general, 55.5 million tons of grain will be sent from Russia to other countries, of which 44.5 million tons are wheat.

Related materials:

IKAR Director General Dmitry Rylko notes that, despite a very large harvest in the world this season, some grain producing countries “had a drawdown, which opened a window of opportunity for Russian exporters.” Large Russian exporters have seriously increased their turnover, which has led to an increase in revenue.

In the next season of 2023/24, according to Rusagrotrans forecasts, Russia will retain the status of the largest exporter of wheat in the world. However, Rylko believes, competition for Russian exporters on the world market will increase. He noted that the next season “may be alarming” for growers due to the increase in the cost of grain by 10-12 percent against the backdrop of lower prices.

The source of the publication among large exporters says that the main question is how profitable the sale of wheat will remain. According to him, prices in the south “so far remain acceptable”, but in other regions “the situation may be worse.” At the same time, the interlocutor of the newspaper believes that direct external restrictions on Russian wheat are unlikely, since “grain supplies are a matter of food security, and everyone is interested in cheap wheat.”

The Russian government has approved new cut-off prices for duties on grain from June 1. As follows from the document, the duty on wheat will be increased to 17,000 rubles, on barley and corn – to almost 15,875 rubles. Now they are 15,000 rubles and 13,875 rubles, respectively.

In the Russian Federation, as part of the grain damper, a flexible export duty on wheat, corn and barley has been in effect since June 2021. Since July 2022, the calculation of these duties has been translated into rubles.