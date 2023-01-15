Historian Knutov: US supports its own military-industrial complex through assistance to Ukraine

The United States, through military assistance to Ukraine, supports its own military-industrial complex (MIC). This opinion in conversation with Izvestia shared the Russian military historian, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov.

According to him, in this way Washington spins up its economy and brings it to higher rates of development.

“The United States is doing everything to increase the amount of assistance to Ukraine and, through a cunning political step, to actually try to support its military-industrial complex and create an illusion within the country that the economic policy of President Joe Biden and the Democrats is justifying itself,” the expert explained the country’s interest in the supply of equipment.

In addition, Knutov does not rule out that the White House is studying the strengths and weaknesses of its weapons in the process of hostilities and plans to develop terms of reference for the creation of a new next-generation weapon.

On January 5, it became known about the largest package of US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict – it will cost Washington almost three billion dollars. In addition to the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, it will include Humvee military vehicles, MRAP multi-purpose vehicles and a “large number” of missiles and other ammunition.