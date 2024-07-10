Gavrilov: West uses Ukraine crisis to justify NATO actions

The West is spending billions of dollars on the Ukrainian crisis because it returns to NATO the function of protecting against the threat from the East, says Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control. As the diplomat argues in an article for RIA Newsthat the crisis in Ukraine is only part of a systemic problem affecting the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation “has been clear for a long time.”

“The events in this country were immediately used to justify the legitimacy of NATO’s return to its original function of protecting against threats from the East, and at the same time to position the alliance as the only reliable security instrument in the ‘new conditions’,” he noted.

Gavrilov concluded that for this reason, Western governments “continue to throw billions of dollars” of taxpayers from the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance into the “black hole” of the Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier, Konstantin Gavrilov said that Russia’s next proposal to Kyiv would be a document on capitulation. He also called Ukraine’s rejection of Moscow’s peace initiatives a passing of the point of no return.