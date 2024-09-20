The OP explained the need to ban migrants from marrying in the Russian Federation

Member of the Public Chamber (PC) Margarita Lyange explained the need to ban migrants from marrying in Russia. She spoke about this on the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks”, a fragment of the conversation was published in Telegram.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed banning migrants from marrying as one of the measures for foreigners who ended up on the register of illegal immigrants.

Lyange linked this to the practice of fictitious marriages. According to the Russian legislationthis allows foreigners to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified manner. “Our citizens are actively profiting from this,” said the OP member.

The activist explained that Russian women are making money on fictitious marriages with migrants. “In this way, they are legalizing a certain number of people who have already committed administrative offenses in our country,” she concluded.

In September, the Moscow region proposed to limit the rights of migrants. This involves introducing a ban on foreigners working in the food, sports, health care and social services sectors.