Pushkov: Scholz spoke about a peace plan for Ukraine to retain the post of chancellor

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is developing a peace plan for Ukraine. He said this wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that Scholz was allegedly preparing his own plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. It should become a new version of the Minsk agreements. It is assumed that the plan allows for the transfer of territories to Moscow.