The Russian Embassy in Ottawa explained Canada’s reluctance to extradite the former SS man Helmut Oberlander, accused of involvement in the genocide in the Rostov region. The statement of the diplomatic mission conveys RIA News…

Despite Russia’s request in the case of Oberlander’s extradition, the Canadian authorities declined to comment on this matter and did not request any documents in this regard, the embassy noted. Diplomats also do not know anything about the dialogue with the Canadian authorities on this topic.

The Russian ambassadors stressed that the procedure for depriving Oberlander of Canadian citizenship is clearly being delayed, despite the fact that his guilt is supported by indisputable facts. “It is obvious that the punisher’s influential defenders are counting on delaying the execution of the sentence of the Supreme Court of Canada as much as possible, trying to keep him” Canadian residence permit “until he dies,” they said there.

In April, the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case on the genocide of more than 30 thousand residents of the Rostov region during the Great Patriotic War. It was noted that Helmut Oberlander was also involved in the genocide.

Oberlander was born in the village of Molochansk, Zaporozhye region of Ukraine. He was a translator for the SS-10 “a” Sonderkommando under Dr. Kurt Christman. Their unit is known for the use of mobile gas chambers in the occupied territories.

In the 1940s and 1960s, several members of the SS-10 “a” Sonderkommando were detained and convicted. However, Oberländer managed to avoid criminal liability, he fled from the investigating authorities immediately after the surrender of Germany. He does not deny his service in the Sonderkommando, but declares that he was not involved in the massacres.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court of Canada stripped Oberlander of his previously issued citizenship, since he concealed from the country’s authorities the fact of participation in the activities of the SS-10 “a” Sonderkommando. The appeal filed by him was refused.