Hero of Russia Saifullin: NATO countries are accustomed to fighting with unequipped armies

NATO countries are accustomed to fighting with unequipped armies. For this reason, with the Russian Armed Forces, their methods fail, and the Ukrainian troops suffer huge losses, he said in an interview. RIA News Hero of Russia, Colonel Rustam Saifullin.

“When against them [НАТО] the army opposes in its power and character like our army, like the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, respectively, all their principles and methods are already failing, which we are now seeing, ”he said.

According to Saifullin, when artillery and aviation are working, when the armored component is very serious, NATO textbooks become ineffective. The officer stressed that all this leads to heavy losses among the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to the destruction of Western weapons and military equipment.