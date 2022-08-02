The loss of territorial integrity by Ukraine is due to internal processes in the country. This was announced on Tuesday, August 2, by representatives of the Russian delegation at the conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied the possibility of Moscow using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. According to officials of the department, Russia strictly complied with the terms of the Budapest Memorandum, in connection with which any accusations of a nuclear threat are not substantiated.

On the same day, Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Moscow denied accusations of the groundless nature of the special operation on the territory of Ukraine.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, welcoming the conference participants, said that a nuclear war should never be unleashed, and there could be no winners in it. The head of state stressed that Russia had fully fulfilled its obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons.

