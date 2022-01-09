The need to obligatory mark in the passport of a citizen of Russia in the registration of marriage and children was canceled due to digitalization. About it TASS told in the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

They explained that in the context of the digital transformation of public administration, when basic information about Russians is stored in the information systems of government bodies and is provided to interested departments upon request, it was decided to cancel the need to mark the registration of marriage and children in the passport.

In August last year, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs would transfer registration in citizens’ passports, at the first stage for minors, to electronic format by mid-2022. The innovation in the passports of Russians in the future will make it possible to abandon the stamps on registration at the place of residence.

On July 21, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin canceled most of the mandatory stamps in the passport. Now, marks on marriage registration, on children under 14 years old and other information will be put in documents at the request of the Russians themselves.