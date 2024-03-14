Zakharova: Romania demands the return of gold reserves to improve its economy

Romania is trying to pin its century-old “phantom debts” on Russia in order to improve the deplorable situation in the national economy. This suggested official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova from her Telegram channel.

In her opinion, Bucharest is demanding that Moscow return its gold reserves amid farmer strikes throughout the country. To do this, Romania “uses Russophobic platforms, for example, the European Parliament, which is ready for any anti-Russian infiltration,” the diplomat concluded.

On March 14, members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which they asked Russia to return to Romania the gold reserves transferred for storage in 1916. We are talking about more than 90 tons of gold. At the same time, parliamentarians acknowledge that some valuables belonging to the national treasury were returned to Romania in 1935 and 1956.

After this, Zakharova recalled that back in 1949, the Soviet Union forgave Romania almost the entire debt for damage caused during the Great Patriotic War, despite all the atrocities that Hitler’s Romanian allies committed. If we convert it to today’s money, it will be something in the region of 4 billion dollars,” said a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.