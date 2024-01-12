Expert Boguslavskaya: by stopping aid to Kyiv, the White House is putting pressure on Republicans

The White House, announcing the cessation of military assistance to Ukraine, hopes to put pressure on the US Republican Party. The words of the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby were explained by Yulia Boguslavskaya, senior lecturer at the Department of American Studies, Faculty of International Relations, St. Petersburg State University, candidate of political sciences, write on Friday, January 12, Izvestia.

“Kirby's statement sounds rather cautionary. It is being done in order to put pressure on congressmen who were too late in providing assistance to the Kyiv regime,” she believes.

The Russian Americanist expressed the opinion that sponsorship of Kyiv will continue, but from US allies. According to her, a complete cessation of support for Ukraine is now impossible, since even if hostilities cease, the former Soviet republic and its economy will not be able to exist without outside help.

On January 12, John Kirby said that the United States had stopped supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, since Washington had no budget funds left for such programs.