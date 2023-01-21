Ordzhonikidze: Berlin refused to supply Leopard to Kyiv because of a sense of guilt towards Russia

Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ordzhonikidze explained Germany’s refusal to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv. In his opinion he shared in an interview with Izvestia.

According to the diplomat, the Germans still have a “sense of historical guilt” towards the Russian people. He recalled that during the Great Patriotic War, German tanks killed Russian people.

“Probably, their conscience has not completely disappeared. It is also important that the German parliament spoke out against it. The government, of course, may not take into account the opinion of the parliament, but this will go against the opinion of the deputies elected by the people. The population opposes German tanks killing Russian citizens,” Ordzhonikidze explained.

At the same time, the ex-deputy foreign minister did not rule out that Poland, which has Leopard tanks in its arsenal, could transfer them to Ukraine without consulting the position of Germany.

Earlier, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, referring to its sources, wrote on what conditions German Chancellor Scholz agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. The newspaper reported that in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, the chancellor made it clear that Germany was ready to make concessions to the United States on the military assistance to Ukraine if Washington also starts supplying tanks.