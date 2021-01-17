Brazil requested additional information on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and did not refuse registration. This was reported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), reports Interfax…

The foundation explained that the regulator, the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), had requested additional data as part of a standard procedure. They will be provided to the country in the near future.

Now under consideration in the Brazilian Senate is a law that, if adopted, will automatically use the vaccine in the state, “registered in a number of countries, including Russia,” added to the RDIF.