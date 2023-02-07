Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Dubbed the “Voice of Putin,” chief propagandist Vladimir Solovyov plays a key role on Russian television. Russia expert Manfred Sapper alarmed the West.

Munich/Moscow – Things are not going well for Vladimir Putin. The attempt to take over the entire Ukraine by raid last February has turned into a tough fight for individual areas in the Donbass. It’s been a whole year now. Thousands of mothers only got their sons back in coffins. It is all the more important for Russia’s president that the Kremlin’s propaganda machine not despair in the Ukraine war. Apparently things are already backfiring.

“Moderators” and “experts” who are loyal to Putin appear daily on Russian television and are supposed to inculcate the Kremlin doctrine in the people. The narrative of the necessary denazification of Ukraine remains the most popular. Immediately followed by insults against a new Nazi Germany and a new “Hitler” named Olaf Scholz.

“Have to take this very seriously”: Russia expert warns Germany of Putin’s propaganda

Manfred Sapper, Russia expert and editor-in-chief of the magazine, warns that many in the West only smile wearily Eastern Europe, on ZDF: “Unfortunately, that is believed in Russia. TV presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov is an incredible scumbag. In Germany we have no idea how propaganda works. This has actually been the case for months and years on these Sunday evening shows. Unfortunately, in Germany we have never looked at the way propaganda works. We have to take this very seriously.”

“Putin’s voice” Solovyov recently described Scholz as “Nazi scum” and “traitor to the German people”, including the threat that Berlin would be destroyed if Germany continued to supply weapons to Ukraine. It was a few days later AfD politician Steffen Kotré guest on his show and positioned himself against German arms deliveries. He is fully on board with the Kremlin. “Unbelievable but true, we are again threatened by German tanks wearing crosses,” raged Vladimir Putin on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany at Stalingrad. “We have something to answer with. And the matter does not end with the use of armored vehicles. Everyone should understand that,” threatened the Kremlin boss.

Warning to Germany: How far would Putin go in the “final battle” against the West?

Does Putin not only want to denazify Ukraine, but also Germany? ZDF asked historian and publicist Katja Gloger in the “heute journal”: “We don’t know how far Putin would go in his final battle against the West. We too are on shaky ground and have to find a firm position.” (A fighter jet pilot recently explained how many Bundeswehr Eurofighters are protecting German airspace)

So while one part of the war is being decided on the battlefield, another battle is raging that the West must not ignore: that of propaganda.