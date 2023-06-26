“The root of Prigozhin’s power, aside from his historical relationship with the Kremlin, is control of his own private army. If this were actually taken away from him, it could very well prove existential for him.” This was stated in an interview with Adnkronos by Ben Dalton, an expert on Russia and author of several publications on the Wagner Group of the US think tank ‘New America’, commenting on the events of June 24 and the insubordination of the mercenary organization led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“We are in a period of tremendous uncertainty as we wait to see if the terms of the ‘agreement’ reached by Prigozhin will actually be implemented”, underlines Dalton, who nonetheless considers some developments “probable”, starting precisely from the “existential” risks for Prigozhin .

“A significant part of the forces of the Wagner Group in Ukraine will not accept integration into the chain of command of the Defense Ministry and attempts to force them will probably lead to conflict”, explains the expert, according to whom, after the events of the last week, “many in the Russian military see the Wagner group and Prigozhin with blood on their hands and this is not something that will be forgotten soon.”

“This has potential ramifications for the parts of the world where the Wagner Group operates, but so far at an operational level of the organization in Africa I have seen continuity rather than change. I think it is too early to tell what this will mean for the Africa”.

The ‘New America’ expert is not convinced that Prigozhin, as established by the terms of the agreement revealed by the Kremlin, can remain in Belarus. “It will depend on whether he loses control of Wagner. The ties between Belarus and Russia – he says – are so close that technically he could be ‘based’ in Belarus while in reality he only peeps into the country from time to time. Rumors are circulating today according to which the FSB has not yet closed the criminal case against Prigozhin, which could mean that Putin is rethinking the deal”.

Finally, Dalton doubts that the objective of the founder of Wagner, with the so-called ‘March on Moscow’, was really to take Putin’s place. “I think he sincerely wanted to at least have Shoigu and Gerasimov fired and communicate to the right people that he and his men would not accept integration into the regular Russian forces, which Prigozhin probably sees as an existential threat.”